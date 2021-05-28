Spartak Moscow FC’s new coach Vitoria eyes Gabriel from Portugal’s Benfica FC

TASS, May 28. Russian football club Spartak Moscow’s new Head Coach Rui Vitoria has expressed his interest in signing a contract with Brazilian midfielder Gabriel from Portugal’s Benfica FC, Portuguese football journalist Pedro Almeida tweeted on Friday.

"Rui Vitoria interested in Gabriel from Benfica," Almeida reported on his Twitter account. "The Portuguese coach asked Spartak Moscow to sign the Brazilian midfielder."

According to Transfermarkt web portal, the Brazilian defensive midfielder signed a contract with Benfica FC until June 30, 2024 and his transfer price is currently estimated at €7 million ($8.5 million).

Gabriel, 27, playing for Benfica in various tournaments last season, booked one goal and four assists in his 32-match appearances. He is also the winner of the Portuguese national football championship (2019) and the winner of the Portuguese Super Cup (2019).

Spartak Moscow FC’s press office announced on May 24 that the club signed a contract with Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria, 51, for a two-year period.

Russian football club’s previous Head Coach Domenico Tedesco announced his decision in December to leave the Russian club before the end of the 2020/2021 national football season.

In September 2019, Tedesco was named the best coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL). The German-Italian football manager received the unanimous vote in his favor on behalf of the RPL representatives, sports experts from Russia’s Match-TV television channel and national football fans.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC was a 12-time USSR champion and ten-time Russia champion. Moreover, the club is the winner of other numerous awards and trophies.