European Cycling Union cancels 2021 Elite Track European Championship in Belarus

TASS, May 27. The executive management of the European Cycling Union (UEC) announced a decision on Thursday to cancel the 2021 Elite Track European Championship, which was scheduled to be hosted by the Belarusian capital of Minsk in late June.

"In light of the current international situation, the Management Board has decided to cancel the 2021 Elite Track European Championships scheduled in Minsk (Belarus) from 23 to 27 June 2021," UEC’s press service said in a statement.

Commenting on the decision, UEC President Enrico Della Casa stated: "We have recently been monitoring the situation with the Belarus Cycling Federation which has now developed into an international debate and today during the Management Board meeting, we have decided to cancel the event in Minsk."

"I would like to thank the Belarus Cycling Federation and its President and Management Board member, Natallia Tsylinskaya, who has worked with great dedication to help prepare the event and for the important initiatives planned to develop the sport of cycling in Belarus with a program of additional activities during the European Championships," Enrico Della Casa continued.

"We are already working on finding an alternative solution to enable the riders from our 50 National Federations to compete in this season’s continental event," the UEC president added.