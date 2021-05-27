Russian national football retains 38th place in newly published FIFA World Ranking

TASS, May 27. The Russian national football team has retained its 38th position in the FIFA World Ranking list, which was published by the world’s governing body of football on Thursday.

The Russian squad maintained its 38th place with 1,462.65 points, just like in the previous edition of the FIFA World Ranking as of April 7, 2021.

"While recent months have seen a raft of league championships build to a climax, it has been a quiet period for international football - something mirrored in the latest FIFA World Ranking," FIFA’s press office said in a statement.

"With only one match played since the last edition was published - a Ukraine-Bahrain friendly that ended all square (1-1) - the Top 50 remains unchanged, with Belgium leading the way from France and Brazil," the statement continued.

"However, while things are presently calm in the standings, that is all expected to change in the coming weeks, when a host of international competitions take place around the globe," according to FIFA. "Among them are FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Asia, as well as qualifiers for the FIFA Arab Cup 2021 involving teams from Africa and Asia in mid-June."

"Europe will also see its share of action, with UEFA EURO 2021 running from 11 June to 11 July," the statement added.

Belgium remains in the top of the updated international football teams’ ratings list with 1,783.38 points. The Belgian team is followed by Reigning World Champions France (1,757.3 points) in 2nd place and Brazil with 1,742.65 points in 3rd place.

The rest of the Top-10 after the current podium of Belgium, France and Brazil are: 4th England (1,686.78 points); 5th Portugal (1,666.12 points); 6th Spain (1,648.13); 7th Italy (1,642.06); 8th Argentina (1,641.95); 9th Uruguay (1,639.08) and 10th Denmark (1,631.55).

The next edition of FIFA’s World Ranking list is due to be released on August 12, 2021.