Spanish football club Real Madrid parts ways with Head Coach Zinedine Zidane

TASS, May 27. Spain’s Real Madrid football club announced on Thursday that it parted ways with its Head Coach Zinedine Zidane.

"Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club," the club’s press office said in a statement. "It is now time to respect his decision and show our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid."

"Zidane is one of the great myths of Real Madrid and his legend goes beyond what he has been as a coach and player of our club," the statement reads. "He knows that he is at the heart of Real Madrid and that Real Madrid is and will always be his home."

Real Madrid CF, led by Zidane in the 2020/2021 season, finished second in the Spanish national football championship and also lost to England’s Chelsea FC in the semifinals round of the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Champions League.

Zidane, 48, signed a contract with Real Madrid CF in 2019 for the period until June 30, 2022 making a comeback to the Spanish club. The merited French coach and footballer previously worked as a head coach of Real Madrid CF in 2016-2018.

Nicknamed ‘Zizou,’ Zidane is the only head coach in the history of football to win three UEFA Champions League’s titles in a row (2016-2018).

Three times he was named the FIFA World Player of the Year (1998, 2000 and 2003) and was awarded the prestigious Ballon d’Or trophy in 1998.

Playing for his French national team in the final match of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, which was hosted by France, he scored twice to bring his team the world champions’ title.

In 2004, the UEFA Golden Jubilee Poll named Zidane as the best European football player of the past 50 years.