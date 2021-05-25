Kremlin says Russian flag swap incident in Riga needs to be analyzed

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A recent episode regarding the replacement of the Russian national flag with the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in Riga during the 2021 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship needs to be carefully studied to see whether it may have come from sports officials regarding last year’s CAS ruling or not, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The national flags of Russia, which had been flying among the flags of other participating teams in the championship along the streets of the Latvian capital of Riga and on the square near the hotel accommodating all players, were replaced with ROC flags. The Russian ice hockey team is currently banned from playing under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

"We must simply find out whether this square in Riga is an official venue of the world championship or it is not," Peskov told journalists. "If this is not an official venue of the world championship and it has no other symbol of the world tournament, then we are bound to disagree with such a move by the [Riga] municipal authorities."

Peskov added, however, that in case these places "are connected with the organization of the world championship, then the decision might have been made based on the recommendations from sports officials. It is possible."

According to last year’s ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

Therefore, the Russian national ice hockey team is participating at the 2021 IIHF World Championship in Latvia wearing uniforms with the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), a flame and the Olympic rings.

In mid-April, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the use of First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical composition for awarding ceremonies of Russian athletes at this summer’s Tokyo-hosted Olympic Games and the same musical piece is now played after victories by the Russian ice hockey squad at the championship in Riga.