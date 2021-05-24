Rui Vitoria appointed head coach of FC Spartak Moscow

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Portugal’s Rui Vitoria has been named new head coach of FC Spartak Moscow, team’s press service reports.

The contract with Vitoria, 51, was signed for two years.

It is reported that the team of four specialists that has been working with the Portuguese coach since 2011 will continue in Spartak.

In December 2020, Domenico Tedesco announced that he would step down as the head coach of FC Spartak Moscow after his contract expired.

Vitoria last coached Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr until 2020. He previously led Portugal’s Benfica (2015-2019), winning the national championship twice, Vitoria (2011-2015), Pacos de Ferreira (2010-2011) and Fatima (2006-2010).