RIGA, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team has been defeated by Slovakia 1-3 in the preliminary round of the 2021 IIHF World Championship hosted by Riga. The teams compete in Group A, while no spectators are allowed.

Alexander Barabanov scored for Russia (32nd minute), while the Slovak team’s winning goals were delivered by Milos Kelemen (31st), Martin Gernat (54th) and Marek Daloga (59th) who scored in the empty goalpost.