Russia’s St. Petersburg has all infrastructure for UEFA Euro Cup matches — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, May 23. /TASS/. Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg has prepared all the necessary infrastructure for hosting UEFA Euro Cup matches this summer, City Governor Alexander Beglov has told reporters.

"We have the main arena, and we have also prepared three more venues - the Petrovsky and Turbostroitel stadiums, and the facility in Zelenogorsk, where teams will train. There will be fan-zones on the Konyushennaya Square and the Palace Square. Besides, another fan zone will be set up near the Yubileyny [Sports Palace]," he said. "All the necessary infrastructure is ready."

The governor also assured that all the required security measures will be taken during the tournament.

"As far as general security is concerned, our law enforcement services work very well. They will have a command center directly at the stadium," he said. "Training is under way, and we have the understanding of what to do and how it should be done. We have the experience of hosting various tournaments."

In March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

However, on April 23, Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out from the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Overall, Russia’s second-largest city is scheduled to host the following matches: Belgium vs Russia (on June 12), Poland vs Slovakia (on June 14), Finland vs Russia (on June 16), Sweden vs Slovakia (on June 18), Finland vs Belgium (on June 21), Sweden vs Poland (on June 23), and a quarterfinal on July 2.