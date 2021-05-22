Russia’s Rylov wins gold in 200-meter backstroke event at European Aquatics Championship

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov won gold on Saturday in men’s 200-meter backstroke event at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, taking place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest on May 10 through 23.

The 24-year-old Russian clocked the distance in 1:54.46 minutes to grab gold. The silver medal went to Luke Greenbank from the UK (1:54.62) and Roman Mityukov from Switzerland bagged bronze (1:56.33).

Rylov is a two-time world champion and four-time European champion. It is his third medal in Budapest, as he had already won gold in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay and bronze in the 4x200 meter freestyle mixed relay.

The Russian national team tops the medal standings with 19 gold, 6 silver and 12 bronze medals. The UK is ranked second (9 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze medals), followed by Italy (7 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze medals).

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.