Pandemic not to get in the way of St. Petersburg’s UEFA Euro Cup preparedness

ST. PETERSBURG, May 22. /TASS/. St. Petersburg is well-prepared for hosting the UEFA Euro Cup matches at a high level despite the pandemic, the city’s Governor Alexander Beglov told reporters on Saturday.

"The COVID-19 situation [in the city] is better than in other cities. Therefore, we created all necessary conditions, including the current vaccination campaign, as over 500,000 city residents have already received the vaccine. It paves the way for herd immunity," he said.

Nevertheless, Beglov urged St. Petersburg’s residents and city visitors to abide by precautionary measures and wear face masks.

UEFA Euro Cup matches in Russia

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

However, on April 23, Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out from the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

Russia’s second-largest city is scheduled to host the following matches: Belgium vs Russia (on June 12), Poland vs Slovakia (on June 14), Finland vs Russia (on June 16), Sweden vs Slovakia (on June 18), Finland vs Belgium (on June 21), Sweden vs Poland (on June 23), and a quarterfinal on July 2.