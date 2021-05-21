Russia’s Malyutin wins gold of 2021 European Championship in men’s 200m freestyle

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Martin Malyutin won gold on Friday in men’s 200-meter freestyle competition at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, taking place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The 21-year-old Russian swimmer clocked the distance in one minutes and 44.79 seconds, leaving behind Duncan Scott of Great Britain in 2nd place (1 minute and 45.19 seconds) and another British swimmer, Thomas Dean, with the bronze medal (one minute and 45.34 seconds).

On May 17, Malyutin won the gold in men’s 400-meter freestyle competition at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Before winning the gold medals of the European championship, Malyutin was the winner of silver medals of the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow in 4x200-meter freestyle and 4x200 mixed freestyle events in addition to his silver medal of the 2019 World Championship in Gwangju in 4x200-meter freestyle competition and the bronze in 200-meter freestyle.

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The Russian national team currently leads the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with 17 gold, six silver and 11 bronze medals. Italy is in second place with seven gold, 11 silver and 14 bronze medals, while the team from Great Britain closes out the top three taking home six gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.