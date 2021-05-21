St. Petersburg to open UEFA Euro Cup Fan Zone on Palace Square on July 2

"The Fan Zone on Palace Square is listed as an additional Fan Zone and it will become operational starting from July 2, i.e. it will be working during quarterfinals, semifinals and the final," First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Physical Culture and Sports of St. Petersburg Nikolai Rastvortsev told journalists.

ST. PETERSBURG, May 21. /TASS/. Municipal authorities of Russia’s St. Petersburg plan opening on July 2 a Fan-Zone on Palace Square to watch matches of the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations), a senior sports official said on Friday.

Rastvortsev also said that two other Fan Zones in Saint Petersburg - on Konyushennaya Square and near Yubileyny Sports Palace - will be put into operation starting on June 11.

The official added that due to anti-COVID-19 restrictions the attendance at Fan Zones and the stadium was limited to the 50-percent figure of the facilities’ total capacity.

"We have a regulation of the 50-percent attendance out of the total capacity of Fan Zones and the stadium," Rastvortsev stated.

The Russian city initially offered two Fan Zones for the major European football championship and the main zone was set to be located on Konyushennaya Square while the other one, much smaller, on Palace Square. The municipal authorities later announced a decision to open another Fan Zone, near Yubileyny Sports Palace.

The Fan-Zone on Palace Square was intended to be operational only for a limited period of time during the European football championship and, according to the previous plans, it was supposed to serve as a platform for broadcasting of play-off matches.

UEFA Euro Cup matches in Russia

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second-largest city of St. Petersburg was among the 12 cities initially proposed in Europe to host the European championship’s matches. Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup.

However, on April 23, Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three additional matches of the UEFA Euro Cup after Ireland’s Dublin and Spain’s Bilbao pulled out from the organization of the European football championship’s games citing anti-COVID-19 measures.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

Following the pullout of Bilbao and Dublin from the list of the hosting cities of the championship, the rescheduled 2020 UEFA Euro Cup is now set to be staged in 11 cities, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland), Copenhagen (Denmark) and Seville (Spain).

St. Petersburg Arena

The newly built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

The Russian national football squad is set to embark on its journey at the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup with the group stage encounters against the national teams of Belgium, Finland and Denmark.