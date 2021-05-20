Chupkov packs gold for Russia in 200-m breaststroke at European Aquatics Championship

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov won gold on Thursday in men’s 200-meter breaststroke competition at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, taking place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The 24-year-old Russian swimmer completed the distance in 2 minutes and 06.99 seconds to take the gold medal. The silver went to Arno Kamminga from the Netherlands (2 minutes 07.35 seconds) and the bronze was grabbed by Sweden’s Erik Persson with the result of 2 minutes and 07.66 seconds.

Chupkov is the bronze medal winner of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He is also the two-time gold and two-time bronze medalist of the world championships in addition to taking three medals of the 2018 European Championship in Glasgow - the gold in 200-meter breaststroke, the silver in 4x100 medley and the bronze in 100-meter breaststroke.

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The Russian national team currently leads the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with 17 gold, five silver and nine bronze medals. Italy is in second place with six gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals, while Ukraine closes out the top three taking home six gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.