Putin welcomes competitors of 2021 Canoe Sprint World Cup to Russia’s Barnaul

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his greetings to participants of the second stage of the 2021 ICF (the International Canoe Federation) Canoe Sprint World Cup, which is hosted by Russia this week in the Altai Territory.

The 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup 2 is being held in Russia’s West Siberian city of Barnaul between May 20 and 23 and the competitions have the status of a qualifying tournament for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"This prestigious international tournament has brought together famous athletes from all corners of the globe to Barnaul and they will have the chance of exhibiting their skills in the quest for victory and for the right to become a participant in the 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo," Putin stated in his congratulatory message posted on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

"I wish you athletic success and all the best," the Russian president added.

Up to 400 athletes from 60 countries arrived for the 2021 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup 2 in Barnaul to vie for six Olympic licenses.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.