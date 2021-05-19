Russian swimmers win 4x200-meter freestyle event at European Championship in Budapest

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. A quartet of Russian swimmers won gold on Wednesday in 4x200-meter freestyle event at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, taking place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The Russian team of Martin Malyutin, Alexander Shchegolev, Alexander Krasnykh and Mikhail Vekovishchev clocked an aggregate result of 7 minutes 3.48 seconds. The quartet of the Russian swimmers set today a new European time record in this competition.

Silver medals in men’s 4x200-meter freestyle event went to the team of Great Britain, namely to Thomas Dean, Matthew Richards, James Guy and Duncan Scott, while the bronze was packed by the team of Italian swimmers of Stefano Ballo, Matteo Ciampi, Marco De Tullio and Stefano Di Cola.

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The Russian national team currently leads the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with 16 gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. Italy is in second place with six gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze medals, while Ukraine closes out the top three taking home six gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.