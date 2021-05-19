Russia’s former boxing champ Kovalev resumes with training sessions

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s former Unified Light Heavyweight Boxing Champion Sergey Kovalev resumed with training sessions, a spokesman for the boxer’s team told TASS on Wednesday.

"Sergey [Kovalev] is holding training sessions to maintain his physical shape and to avoid ‘getting rusty’," the spokesman said. "We are unable at the moment to reveal a name of his next opponent and the date of a possible fight."

According to earlier media reports, Kovalev was permitted to return to the sport of boxing following six negative tests for doping. In January 2021, he was temporarily suspended from all fights following a positive doping test before his bout with Uzbekistan’s Bektemir Melikuziev in Moscow.

Kovalev, nicknamed ‘Krusher,’ is 38 years old and has a record of 34 wins (29 KOs); 4 defeats (3 KOs) and 1 draw. In his most recent fight on November 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Kovalev was knocked out in 11th round by Mexico’s Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (W53; 36KOs; L1; 2 Draws).