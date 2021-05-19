Russian swimmer Kolesnikov wins 2021 European Championship in 100-meter freestyle event

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov won gold on Wednesday in men’s 100-meter freestyle event at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, taking place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The 20-year-old Russian swimmer won the gold medal setting a new European swimming record in men’s 100-meter freestyle competitions clocking 47.37 seconds.

The silver medal went to Italy’s Alessandro Miressi (47.45 seconds) and Kolesnikov’s teammate Andrey Minakov won the bronze with the result of 47.74 seconds.

Kolesnikov, who is now a six-time European champion, set a new world record on May 18, winning the gold medal in men’s 50-meter backstroke competition at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships. The Russian cleared the distance in 23.80 seconds beating his previous World Record of 24.93 seconds, which he clocked a day earlier in the semifinals stage of the championship in Budapest.

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The Russian national team currently leads the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with 14 gold, five silver and six bronze medals. Italy is in second place with six gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals, while Ukraine closes out the top three taking home six gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.