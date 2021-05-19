Britain’s F1 racer Lando Norris signs multi-year contract with Team McLaren

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Britain’s FIA Formula 1 racer Lando Norris and F1 Team McLaren signed on Wednesday a multi-year contract for an undisclosed period, the F1 press office announced in a statement earlier in the day.

"The Briton - who has been part of the McLaren family since 2017 - scored the second podium of his career in Imola earlier this year, to sit fourth in the drivers’ standings, and is on a run of nine successive points finishes," the statement reads.

Norris, 21, signed up with F1 Team McLaren in 2019 and the exact term of his today’s contract extension was not unveiled, while official statements only say that it was a "multi-year contract."

Commenting on the announced decision, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: "I’m delighted with the extension of our agreement with Lando for 2022 and beyond."

"He’s been instrumental in our return of form here at McLaren and we’re proud of the growth he’s shown since he first started with us back in 2017," Brown added.