FIFA unveils official match ball for 2021 Beach Soccer World Cup in Moscow

According to a statement from FIFA today, "The Conext 21 Pro Beach match ball comes with a new vivid orange color that celebrates the spirit of the exciting event while enhancing the fan viewing experience at home and in Moscow."

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, presented on Wednesday an official match ball for the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, which is scheduled to run in the Russian capital of Moscow between August 19 and 29.

The decision to award the Russian capital of Moscow the right to host the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was made during the FIFA Council meeting in China’s Shanghai in late October 2019. Two other contenders to host the global beach soccer event in 2021 were FESFUT (Salvadorian Football Association) and the Chilean Football Association.

The first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was held back in 1995 and Russia has never hosted this international biennial event. The Russian national beach soccer team won the World Championships twice (in 2011 and 2013).

The 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup was hosted between November 21 and December 1 by Paraguay’s Asuncion, where the Russian national team won the bronze edging Japan (5-4) in the match for third place. The Portuguese squad won the championship in Paraguay defeating Italy 6-4 in the final.