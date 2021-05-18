Russia takes bronze in 4x200m mixed freestyle event at European Aquatics Championship

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian swimmers won the bronze on Tuesday in 4x200-meter mixed freestyle event at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, which takes place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The quartet of Russian athletes to take the bronze included Alexander Shchegolev, Alexander Krasnykh, Anna Yegorova and Anastasia Kirpichnikova.

The gold was packed by Great Britain’s Thomas Dean, James Guy, Abbie Wood and Freya Anderson, who clocked the distance with the final result at 7 minutes and 26.67 seconds. Italian team of Stefano Ballo, Stefano Di Cola, Federica Pellegrini and Margherita Panziera grabbed the silver of the championship with the final result of 7 minutes 29.35 seconds.

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The Russian national team currently leads the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with 13 gold, five silver and six bronze medals. Italy is in second place with six gold, five silver and eight bronze medals, while Ukraine closes out the top three taking home five gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.