MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov has set another World Record on Tuesday winning the gold medal in men’s 50-meter backstroke competition at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, which takes place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The 20-year-old Russian cleared the distance in 23.80 seconds beating his previous World Record of 24.93 seconds, which he clocked a day earlier in the semifinals stage of the championship in Budapest.