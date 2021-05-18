Russia’s Kirpichnikova takes silver in 800-meter freestyle event at European Championship

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Anastasia Kirpichnikova took silver on Tuesday in women’s 800-meter freestyle event at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, taking place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The 20-year-old Russian clocked the distance in eight minutes and 21.86 seconds, yielding the gold medal to Italy’s Simona Quadarella (8 minutes and 20.23 seconds). The bronze medal went to Russia’s Anna Yegorova with the final result of eight minutes and 26.56 seconds).

Kirpichnikova is the winner of the gold, silver and bronze medals of the 2015 European Games, while her 22-year-old teammate Yegorova is the silver and two-time bronze medalist of the European championships in addition to winning the 2017 FISU Summer Universiade.

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The Russian national team currently leads the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with 13 gold, five silver and six bronze medals. Italy is in second place with six gold, five silver and eight bronze medals, while Ukraine closes out the top three taking home five gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.