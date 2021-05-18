Venezuelan striker Rondon parts ways with Russian football club CSKA Moscow

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Venezuelan football player Salomon Rondon has left Russian Premier League’s (RPL) CSKA Moscow club after his loan agreement expired, the Russian football club’s press office announced on Tuesday.

Rondon, 31, is officially registered as a forward playing for the Chinese Super League’s club Dalian Professional, but under his previous loan agreement he appeared in 13 matches for CSKA Moscow FC booking four goals and two assists.

The Venezuelan forward previously played for Russian RPL football clubs Rubin Kazan (2012-2014), Zenit St. Petersburg (2014-2015) as well as for England’s West Bromwich (2015-2019) and Newcastle United (2018-2019 on loan) football clubs, Spain’s Las Palmas (2008-2010) and Malaga (2010-2012) FCs, Venezuela’s FC Aragua (2006-2008).

He signed up with China’s Dalian Professional FC in 2019 and booked 14 goals in 27 matches for the Chinese club.

Playing for the Venezuelan national football team since 2008, Rondon appeared in 83 matches scoring 31 goals at various football tournaments, being now the best scorer in the history of his national football squad.