MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Russia may dream about reaching the final of the UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Euro Cup, which kicks off this summer in various cities across Europe, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a news briefing on Tuesday.

Asked whether Russia can hope to see its national team playing in the final match of the major European football championship, Peskov said, "Of course, we may only dream about it and this is what we do.".