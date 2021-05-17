Russian swimmer Malyutin takes gold of 2021 European Championship in men’s 400m freestyle

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian swimmer Martin Malyutin won gold on Monday in men’s 400-meter freestyle competition at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, which takes place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The 21-year-old Russian swimmer clocked the distance in 3 minutes and 44.18 seconds, leaving behind Austria’s Felix Aubock in 2nd place (3 minutes and 44.63 seconds) and Danas Rapsys of Lithuania with the bronze medal, who clocked the distance with the result of 3 minutes and 45.39 seconds.