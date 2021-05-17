World’s famous pianist Matsuev offers various versions of Tchaikovsky for Russian athletes

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. World’s renowned pianist Denis Matsuev of Russia told TASS on Monday that he sent to the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) three musical versions of First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical piece, which would be used instead of the Russian anthem for the national team at upcoming international tournaments, including at the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

Due to current sanctions by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in world championships, and Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of their national anthem.

In mid-April, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the use of First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky at awards ceremonies of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games in Japan.

"I have arranged three versions with each of them running a time-length of a minute and 30 seconds and I must say that they are all abridged," Matsuev said in an interview with TASS. "I have sent all of them to the ROC [the Russian Olympic Committee] for the organization’s approval."

On March 25, the Russian Olympic Committee sent a request to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to use Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s musical piece in place of the country’s national anthem at awarding ceremonies of Russian athletes during the Olympic Games and the IOC officially met the request in mid-April.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also excluded from being played at international sports tournaments over the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.