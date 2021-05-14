FIA Formula 1 racing management excludes Turkish Grand Prix from 2021 World Championship

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. This year’s FIA (the International Automobile Federation) Formula 1 World Championship Grand Prix in Turkey has been cancelled, the press office of the world’s most prestigious motor racing competitions announced in a statement on Friday.
"Following discussions with the promoter in Turkey and relevant stakeholders, it will not be possible to have the race in Turkey between 11th - 13th June," the statement reads.
The F1 Turkish Grand Prix was held on a regular basis since 2005 before it was excluded from the calendar of FIA F1 World Championship in 2011. However, the racing track in Turkey was back on the calendar of the F1 racing last year after a number of countries decided against hosting races as a preventive measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.
The 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship consists of 23 Grands Prix and it started with Bahrain Grand Prix on March 26-28.