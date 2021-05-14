Russia’s ex-World and European female boxing champ Domuladzhanova dies at 52

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s former female world and European boxing champ Olga Domuladzhanova has passed away at the age of 52 following health complications caused by COVID-19, the press office of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) announced to TASS on Friday.

"Olga Vitalyevna [Domuladzhanova] has died. The cause of her death is coronavirus," a statement from the RBF press service reads.

Domuladzhanova took home the gold at the 2001 Women's World Amateur Boxing Championships in the United States (under-81 kg weight category) and at the 2001 Women's European Amateur Boxing Championships in France (under-81 kg weight category).

She had been recently working as the director of the Ozero Krugloye training center for Russia’s national teams in the Moscow Region.