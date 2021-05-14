Russian synchro duo wins gold in free routine at 2021 European Aquatics Championships

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s artistic swimming pair of Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko took home the gold on Friday in a duet free routine at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, taking place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The judges awarded Romashina and Kolesnichenko 97.9000 points for their performance, which earned them the gold. Ukraine’s duo of Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk clinched the silver earning 94.3333 points and the bronze went to the Austrian pair of Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri (90.8667 points).

Romashina, 31, is a 21-time World Champion, five-time Olympic champion and 13-time European champion. The Russian synchronized swimming star was never defeated in all sports tournaments, where she competed.

Her teammate Kolesnichenko, 27, is the 2016 Olympic champion (team event) in addition to being a 16-time world champion and an 11-time European champion.

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The championship’s competitions in the Artistic Swimming category offer ten sets of medals in various routines and run between May 10 and 15.

The Russian national team currently leads the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with eight gold, two silver and two bronze medals. Italy is in second place with four gold, two silver and six bronze, while Ukraine closes out the top three taking home three gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.