Russia strikes gold in duet technical routine at 2021 European Aquatics Championships

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s artistic swimming pair of Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko took home the gold on Thursday in a duet technical routine at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, taking place in the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The judges awarded Romashina and Kolesnichenko 96.2904 points for their performance, which earned them the gold. Ukraine’s duo of Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk clinched the silver earning 92.6862 points and the bronze went to the Austrian pair of Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri (89.4592).

The duet technical routine was initially scheduled to be held on May 10, but the competition was moved to a later date due to a technical musical problem.

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are being held at Lupa Lake, Hungary, while the rest of the events are being hosted by the Danube Arena.

The championship’s competitions in the Artistic Swimming category offer ten sets of medals in various routines and run between May 10 and 15.

The Russian national team currently leads the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with five gold and two bronze medals. Italy is in second place with three gold, two silver and four bronze, while Ukraine closes out the top three taking home two gold and three silver medals.

The championship in Budapest was initially scheduled to run in 2020 between May 11 and 24, but was postponed due to the global spread of the novel coronavirus.