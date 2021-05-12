IOC: Over 7,800 athletes already qualified for Summer Olympics in Tokyo this summer

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Over 7,800 international athletes have earned their right to travel to the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Mark Adams, a spokesman for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stated on Wednesday.

"We are now very much in an implementation phase with 78 days to go and fully concentrated on delivering the Games," Adams said during his on-line press conference on Wednesday.

"When the Games happen and the Japanese people are proud hosts of an event that will be an historic moment, I think I am very confident we will see public opinion hugely in favor of the Games," he added.

According to a statement, posted on the official IOC website later in the day: "Seventy per cent of the quota places for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 have been allocated, with qualification in a number of sports and disciplines already completed."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Japan is ranked 37th in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stands exceeding 651,700. A total of over 11,060 people died of the novel coronavirus infection, while more than 568,550 recovered from the illness.