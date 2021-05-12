FIFA to compensate up to 70 Russian football players for their clubs’ wage arrears

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The world’s governing football body, FIFA, is ready to provide $566,000 financial support to 67 Russian footballers, who were left without salaries in their clubs, FIFA’s press office announced in its statement on Wednesday.

"Following the landmark agreement reached by FIFA and FIFPro [the International Federation of Professional Footballers] in 2020 to establish the FIFA Fund for Football Players (FIFA FFP), which provides financial support to players who have not been paid and have no chance of duly receiving the wages agreed with their clubs, a total of 1,005 applications have recently been approved by the joint Steering Committee," the statement reads.

International football players, whose employment rights were infringed by their national clubs’ management between July 2015 and June 2020, had the right of submitting complaints with a special FIFA commission. In all, 1,089 applications from players of 109 international football cubs were submitted and 1,005 of them were eventually satisfied.

"As a result, 1,005 players from around the world will receive financial relief thanks to the grants that will be issued in the first phase of the fund," according to the statement from FIFA.

"The approved applications covered the period between July 2015 and June 2020 and concerned 109 clubs from 36 member associations that have either disappeared as a result of an insolvency-related process, disaffiliated from their member association, or stopped participating in professional football," the statement continued.

According to FIFA, the international governing body of football set aside $16 million for the fund up to the end of 2022.

Russian footballers are third among international football players, whose applications with FIFA were satisfied, following Greece in 1st place with $1.36 million to be paid for wage arrears and Turkey in 3rd place with the provided financial compensation of $692,000.