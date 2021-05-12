Russia’s artistic swimmer Subbotina takes gold at 2021 European Aquatics Championships

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s artistic swimmer Varvara Subbotina took gold on Wednesday in the solo free routine competition at the 2021 European Aquatics Championships, hosted by the Hungarian capital of Budapest between May 10 and 23.

The judges awarded the 20-year-old Russian synchro swimmer 96.4333 points for her performance, which earned her the gold medal. Ukraine’s Marta Fiedina packed the silver with the result of 93.7000 points and the bronze went to Evangelia Platanioti of Greece (90.8000 points).

The 2021 European Aquatics Championships event in Budapest consists of competitions in four disciplines, namely Swimming, Open Water Swimming, Artistic Swimming and Diving. The Open Water Swimming competitions are held at Lupa Lake, while the rest of the disciplines are hosted by Danube Arena.

Championship’s competitions in the Artistic Swimming offer ten sets of medals in various routines and run between May 10 and 15.

The Russian national team currently tops the overall medals standings of the 2021 European Aquatics Championships with three gold and one bronze medals. Ukraine is 2nd with two gold and one silver medals and Italy concludes the Top-3 with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals.