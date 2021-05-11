UFC fighter Magomedsharipov to miss at least 6 months due to health problems

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian UFC fighter Zabit Magomedsharipov will have to miss at least six months of competition due to health problems, the fighter’s coach Mansur Uchakayev told TASS.

Earlier, Magomedsharipov was taken off the UFC rankings due to a prolonged pause in competition. It was also reported that he could retire as he has not competed since fall 2019.

"We currently, I speak on Zabit’s behalf, have no desire to train and fight," Uchakayev said. "There are certain health problems now and they need to be addressed. We will now primarily deal with Zabit’s health. Let’s see when he recovers and everything will be clear then."

The Russian, 30, has 18 victories and only one loss in MMA.