Russian women curling team wins silver

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. The Russian women’s curling team lost the final game to the Swiss team with the score of 2-4 and received silver medals of the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship in Calgary, Canada.

The US team grabbed bronze after defeating the Swedish team 9-5.

The Russian team is participating in the tournament as the Russian Curling Federation (RCF) team in view of WADA sanctions. This is the second time when Russian female curlers won silver medals at the world championship.

Russian curlers achieved a tremendous result, President of the Russian Curling Federation Dmitry Svischev told TASS.

"I regret saying that no sensation occurred but believe this is a great result indeed in the current situation," he noted. "The group play was phenomenal and this is the best result throughout the history of the Russian curling. At the same time, we expected gold medals after such play. In any case, this is highly important and decent silver for the whole team and the federation," Svischev said.