Russia loses to Canada in 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships final

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Canada has defeated the Russian team 5-3 in the final of the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships played in Frisco, Texas.

The Russian team lost its second final of the tournament in a row after losing the 2019 edition to Sweden (3-4 OT). Previously, the Russian team made eight finals and won golden medals three times (2001, 2004, 2007) and won three bronze medals.

Russia and Canada squared off in the U18 championship final for the second time. The Canadian team also emerged victorious in the tournament played in Kazan in 2008 (8-0). In 2011, the two teams faced each other in the bronze medal match with Russia prevailing 6-4.

Canada won the championship for the fourth time. Sweden overpowered Finland earlier on Friday to claim the bronze medals (8-0).