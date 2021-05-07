Russian freestyle wrestlers to compete in all weights at Tokyo Olympics

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian freestyle wrestler Sergey Kozyrev has won his Tokyo Olympic ticket in the 125 kg weight category.

Kozyrev has reached the final of the 2021 World Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament in Sofia where he will face off with India’s Sumit Malik.

Therefore, Russian freestyle wrestlers will be represented in all weight categories at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Five more tickets were secured at the 2019 world championships. The Olympic quotas remain unchanged.

2021 World Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament in Sofia will run through May 9. Russian Greco-Roman male wrestlers still need the 87 kg ticket, while the female team needs three more: 53 kg, 57 kg and 62 kg.

The Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 23 and August 8.