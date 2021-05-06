Russian judoka Makhmadbekov takes gold at 2021 Judo Grand Slam in under-73 kg category

KAZAN, May 6. /TASS/. Russian judokas Makhmadbek Makhmadbekov and Ayub Khazhaliyev won gold and silver medals respectively on Thursday at the 2021 IJF (the International Judo Federation) Grand Slam tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday in the Russian city of Kazan.

In the final match of the under-73 kilograms weight category Makhmadbekov was stronger than his compatriot Khazhaliyev. The bronze medals went to Georgia’s Nugzari Tatalashvili and Viktor Skvortsov of the United Arab Emirates.

The 2021 Judo Grand Slam Kazan, which has the status of a qualifying tournament for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, runs between May 5 and 7. The competition was initially scheduled to be organized in Paris, France, which later backed down from hosting the event.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Due to current sanctions imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in world championships, and Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of their national anthem.