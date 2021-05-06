Russia’s Rublev suffers Round 3 defeat to US tennis player Isner at 2021 Madrid Open

In his Round 3 match against John Isner of the United States, which lasted for two hours and five minutes, Rublev, 23, lost to his 36-year-old American opponent with the final score of 6-7 (4-7); 6-3; 6-7 (4-7).

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Andrey Rublev failed on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of the 2021 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Madrid Open tennis tournament in Spain.

"I’m very happy," the ATP’s official website quoted Isner as saying after the match. "I wasn’t the better player out there today; I did win the match. My serve kept me in it. There’s a reason he’s won so many matches this year."

Rublev is rated as World No. 3 in the ATP Rankings List and is the winner of eight ATP tournaments. The Russian player also reached four times the quarterfinals stage of Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2017 and 2020 US Open, 2020 French Open and 2021 Australian Open.

US player Isner, who is currently ranked by the ATP as World No. 39 and is the winner of 15 ATP tournaments, is set to face in the quarterfinals World No. 4 Dominic Thiem of Austria.

Earlier in the day, another Russian tennis star, Daniil Medvedev left the tournament in Spain after losing in Round 3 to Cristian Garin of Chile 4-6; 7-6 (7-2); 1-6. Medvedev is rated as World No. 3 in the ATP Rankings List and he is the winner of 10 ATP tournaments. He also played twice in the finals of the Grand Slam tournaments, namely at the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

This year’s Madrid Open tennis tournament is played between May 2 and 9. Matches of the tournament are played on clay courts both in men's and women’s competitions and the event is classified as an ATP/WTA Tour Masters 1000. The 2021 Madrid Open boasts 2.6 million Euros ($3.1 million) in prize money up for grabs.