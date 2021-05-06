Chilean player Garin knocks out Russian tennis star Medvedev from 2021 Madrid Open

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev failed to reach the quarterfinals of the 2021 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professional) Madrid Open tennis tournament in Spain.

In his Round 3 encounter against Cristian Garin of Chile, which lasted for almost two and a half hours, Russia’s 25-year-old Medvedev lost to his 24-year-old Chilean opponent with the final score of 4-6; 7-6 (7-2); 1-6.

This year’s Madrid Open tennis tournament is played between May 2 and 9. Matches of the tournament are played on clay courts both in men's and women’s competitions and the event is classified as an ATP/WTA Tour Masters 1000. The 2021 Madrid Open boasts 2.6 million Euros ($3.1 million) in prize money up for grabs.