Russia to host 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Croatia, Malta this fall

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The Russian national football team is set to play its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at home this fall against the national squads from Croatia and Malta, the Russian team’s press office announced on Wednesday.

According to the press office, Russia’s qualifying match against the Croatian national team will be played at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on September 1 and the game against Malta will be organized at Volgograd-Arena Stadium on September 7 in the Russian city of Volgograd.

In March, the Russian national football team played three group stage qualifying matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup defeating Malta and Slovenia with the final score of 3-1 and 2-1 correspondingly and then lost 1-2 to Slovakia. The Russian squad currently holds 2nd place in its qualifying Group H of the 2022 World Cup with six points.