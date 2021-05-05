Russian tennis star Pavlyuchenkova through to semifinals of 2021 Madrid Open

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has reached the semifinals of the 2021 WTA (the Women's Tennis Association) Madrid Open following her straight-sets win over Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

The 29-year-old Russian tennis player managed to snatch the win of 7-6 (7-4); 7-6 (7-2) from her 24-year-old Czech opponent on Wednesday in the quarterfinals match, which lasted almost two hours.

Pavlyuchenkova is currently ranked by the WTA as World No. 45 and, in addition to winning 12 WTA titles, she played six times in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournaments.

The Russian tennis star is set to meet the winner of another quarterfinals encounter in Spain, namely between Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

This year’s Madrid Open tennis tournament is played between May 2 and 9. Matches of the tournament are played on clay courts both in men's and women’s competitions (ATP and WTA respectively) and the event is classified as an ATP/WTA Tour Masters 1000. The 2021 Madrid Open boasts 2.6 million Euros ($3.1 million) in prize money up for grabs.