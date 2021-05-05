Karatsev sends Argentina’s Schwartzman packing home in Round 2 of 2021 Madrid Open

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Aslan Karatsev is through to Round 3 of the 2021 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professional) Madrid Open tennis tournament after defeating World No. 9 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina on Wednesday.

The Russian gave away the opening set, but made a strong comeback in the following two sets to win his encounter against the top Argentinian player with the final score at 2-6; 6-4; 6-1.

Karatsev, 27, is now set to face Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the next round, who defeated Canada’s 11th-seed Denis Shapovalov earlier.

The Russian tennis player is currently ranked by the ATP as World No. 27 and playing earlier in the year at the 2021 Australian Open he made a sensation by reaching the semifinals in his debut Grand Slam tournaments’ appearance. Karatsev is also the winner of an ATP tournament.

Schwartzman, 28, is the winner of four ATP titles and his best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments was to reach the semifinals stage of the 2020 French Open.

This year’s edition of the Madrid Open tennis tournament is played between May 2 and 9. Matches of the tournament are played on clay courts both in men's and women’s competitions and the event is classified as an ATP Tour Masters 1000. The 2021 Madrid Open boasts 2.6 million Euros ($3.1 million) in prize money up for grabs.