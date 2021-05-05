Putin welcomes competitors and guests to 2021 Judo Grand Slam tournament in Kazan

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his greetings to the participants and guests of the international judo tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday in the Russian city of Kazan.

The 2021 Judo Grand Slam Kazan, which has the status of a qualifying tournament for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer, runs between May 5 and 7. The competition was initially scheduled to be organized in Paris, France, which later backed down from hosting the event.

"Russia deserves the honor to host this prestigious and respected tournament," Putin stated in his congratulatory message posted on the Kremlin website on Wednesday. "Our country has always displayed great interest in this spectacular and dynamic sport, which boasts a unique history and philosophy."

The Russian president said he was confident that this championship would be a full-scale event drawing widespread attention on behalf of judo experts and fans.

"Moreover, the Grand Slam tournament is listed on the international sports calendar as one of the most important events in the run-up to the 32nd edition of the Olympics in Tokyo and it will be the venue for judokas to fight not just for medals, but for Olympic qualifying points as well," he said.

Putin also wished all the tournament’s participants great success and triumphs and promised that judo fans would get spectacular and unforgettable impressions.

The 68-year-old Russian president, known for his avid support of sports development in Russia, is a black belt in judo and he regularly practices this martial art.

In 2012, the International Judo Federation granted Putin an eighth Dan for his work to promote this sport. In his youth, Putin was judo champion in his hometown of Leningrad, now called St. Petersburg. In 2008, he starred in a tutorial video on the martial art called "Let's Learn Judo With Vladimir Putin."