Russia’s WBC and IBF Champ Beterbiev to square off with US boxer Joe Smith Jr. this fall

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia’s WBC and IBF Light Heavyweight World Champion Artur Beterbiev is set to hold his next fight this autumn against Joe Smith Jr. of the United States, Bob Arum, the head of the Top Rank company, told TASS on Tuesday.

Arum said in an interview with a TASS correspondent that Artur Beterbiev was now set to face Joe Smith Jr. in autumn and the bout had been conditionally scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden Arena.

Top Rank’s CEO Arum also added that he wanted to see spectators in attendance during Beterbiev-Smith Jr. clash, but corrections to the organization of the fight would follow.

Beterbiev, 36, boasts an unblemished boxing career record of 16 wins (all by KO/TKO) and zero defeats.

The Russian boxer keeps the IBF (the International Boxing Federation) Champion’s belt since 2017 and the WBC (the World Boxing Council) Champion’s belt since 2019. Less than two months ago, he defeated Adam Deines of Germany.

Before taking on Deines this year, Beterbiev previously squared off with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Gvozdyk defending both of his champion’s belts with a knockout victory over his Ukrainian opponent.

Joe Smith Jr. currently boasts a record of 27 wins (21 by KOs) and three defeats. The American boxer last fought against Russia’s Maxim Vlasov in April 2020 and defeated him. The US fighter currently holds the champion’s belt of the World Boxing Organization (WBO).