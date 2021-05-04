Italian football club Roma inks contract with decorated Head Coach Jose Mourinho

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Portugal’s merited football expert Jose Mourinho has joined Italy’s Roma FC as a new head coach, the Italian football club’s press office announced in a statement on Tuesday.

On April 19, England’s Tottenham football club announced news on parting ways with Mourinho, as well as with the rest of his coaching staff.

"Roma are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho to become the club’s new head coach," the statement reads. "Mourinho has agreed a three-year contract with the Giallorossi that will run until 30 June 2024. He will begin his new role ahead of the 2021-22 campaign."

"We are thrilled and delighted to welcome Jose Mourinho into the AS Roma family," the statement quoted club’s president Dan Friedkin and vice-president Ryan Friedkin as saying. "A great champion who has won trophies at every level, Jose will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project."

Before joining Tottehham FC in 2019, Mourinho, 58, worked as a head coach with various European football clubs, such as Benfica (2000), Uniao de Leiria (2001-2002), Porto (2002-2004), Chelsea (2004-2007), Inter Milan (2008-2010), Real Madrid (2010-2013), Chelsea (2013-2015) and Manchester United (2016-2018).

Throughout his coaching career the Portuguese professional is a two-time UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Champions League winner, a UEFA Cup winner, a two-time winner of Portuguese football championships, a two-time champion of the high-tier Italian football tournament and a Spanish football championship winner.

In 2015, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) named Mourinho as the Portuguese Coach of the Century and in 2017 the UEFA listed him among the Top-10 coaches in the history of European football.