Russia’s Karatsev through to 2nd round of Madrid Masters

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev has defeated Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the opening match at the Madrid Open, a masters tournament played on clay.

The Russian, 27, prevailed 7-5, 6-4. Karatsev will now face Argentine Diego Schwartzman (seed No. 7) in the second round.

Karatsev is ranked 27th in the world and has won one ATP title. He sensationally reached the semifinals of the 2021 Australian Open, his debut Grand Slam main draw appearance.

Humbert, 22, is ranked 32nd and has two ATP titles. His best Grand Slam performance is the 2019 Wimbledon fourth round.

The Madrid Open will run through May 9 and offers 2.6 million euros in prize money.