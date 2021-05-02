Russian team to play with Belarus at 2021 Ice Hockey U18 World Championship Quarterfinals

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The Russian men's national under-18 ice hockey team will play against the national squad of Belarus in the quarterfinals of the 2021 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) Ice Hockey U18 World Championship in the US.

In the final encounter in Group A the Belarusian team lost to Canada 2-5 and became third in their group. Russia was second in Group B.

In other quarterfinals, Canada will play against the Czech Republic, the Finnish team will face the Swiss team, and the US will compete against Sweden.

The quarterfinal games will take place on May 3 and into the night of May 4, the semi-finals are scheduled into the night of May 6, while the third-place play-off and the final will be held into the night of May 7.