World Athletics issues neutral-status permits to four Russian track and field athletes

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The World’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, approved on Friday neutral status permissions for four Russian athletes, allowing them to participate in international tournaments.

"The World Athletics Doping Review Board has approved the applications of four Russian athletes to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021…, while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," a statement from the press office of World Athletics reads.

Among the athletes at the issue are Russia’s three-time World Champion in women’s high jump Maria Lasitskene, World Champion in Pole Vault Anzhelika Sidorova, World Championship’s bronze medalist in high jump Ilya Ivanyuk and pole vaulter Aksana Gataullina.

"The World Athletics Council approved the reinstatement of the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) program for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021, following the approval of the RusAF Reinstatement Plan," the statement from World Athletics reads. "There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA status."

