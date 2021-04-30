World Athletics issues neutral-status permits to four Russian track and field athletes

"The World Athletics Council approved the reinstatement of the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) program for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021, following the approval of the RusAF Reinstatement Plan," the statement from World Athletics reads. "There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA status."

Among the athletes at the issue are Russia’s three-time World Champion in women’s high jump Maria Lasitskene, World Champion in Pole Vault Anzhelika Sidorova, World Championship’s bronze medalist in high jump Ilya Ivanyuk and pole vaulter Aksana Gataullina.

"The World Athletics Doping Review Board has approved the applications of four Russian athletes to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021…, while the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended," a statement from the press office of World Athletics reads.

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The World’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, approved on Friday neutral status permissions for four Russian athletes, allowing them to participate in international tournaments.

The world’s governing body of track and field athletics stated, however, that a total of 14 applications for the neutral status from Russian athletes were turned down.

"The Doping Review Board has declined to consider an additional 14 applications by athletes to compete in the European Race Walking Team Championships, being held on 16 May 2021 in Podebrady, the Czech Republic, because these were submitted after the deadline for ANA applications for this event (8 April 2021)," the statement from World Athletics reads.

"These 14 athletes have also applied for eligibility to compete in subsequent international competitions in 2021 as neutral athletes, and those applications will be considered by the Doping Review Board in due course," the statement added.

In December 2020, US sports magazine Track & Field announced that Russia’s three-time World Champion in women’s high jump Maria Lasitskene was named the ‘Gold Winner’ in international high jump competitions in the year of 2020. Last year 27-year-old Lasitskene participated in five various track and field tournaments and won all of them. Her best result last year was to clear the height of 2.05 meters at the Russian Winter Tournament on February 9.

On March 18, the World Athletics Council announced a decision to reinstate "the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) program for clean athletes from Russia." On March 31, the World Athletics Council published a list of guidelines on granting the ANA status to Russian track and field athletes this year.

The list of guidelines for Russian athletes’ ANA program included 12 provisions. According to one the published provisions, the issuance of the ANA status for athletes over the age of 20 years requires a fee of $250, while athletes under the age of 20 must pay a fee of $100. The same amount was required for Russian track and field athletes last year, however, none of them were granted the neutral status in 2020.

Early this month, the world’s governing body of track and field athletics announced a decision to return to Russian athletes all required fees, paid for their neutral-status applications in 2020.

In 2021, no more than ten athletes will be able to get the ANA status to compete in major sporting events (Olympics, world championships and European U23 championships), according to a previous decision of World Athletics.

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF paid the fine on August 12, 2020.