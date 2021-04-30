Russian ice hockey star Kovalchuk parts ways with KHL’s Avangard HC

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia’s 38-year-old ice hockey star Ilya Kovalchuk has severed a contract with KHL’s [Kontinental Hockey League] ice hockey club Avangard, the club’s press service announced on Friday.

According to the press office, the contract between Avangard HC, which is the winner of the Gagarin Cup in the 2020/2021 season, and one of Russia’s most prominent ice hockey forwards Kovalchuk was cancelled upon an agreement of both parties.

Hockey Club Avangard, which hails from Russia’s southwestern Siberian city of Omsk, defeated CSKA Moscow HC on April 28 to secure a sweep with a 4-2 win in the KHL playoff series and to finally clinch the much-coveted Gagarin Cup.